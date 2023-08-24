MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department said on X that the U.S. Department of Energy building was blocked off due to an investigation.

The 19900 block of Germantown Rd. was closed to the public while the Federal Protective Services investigated the premises.

Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route. Police advised the public to expect heavy delays.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue a private security firm contracted by the Department of Energy was alerted to a possible explosive device during a routine screening.

After a joint police investigation of the campus, they found no threats to public safety.

The investigation was continued off-site.