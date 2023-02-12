WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a triple shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Wheaton.

Montgomery County Police said they were called to 2425 Reedie Drive around 3:27 a.m. They found a man who had been shot on the scene and gave him aid until fire and rescue arrived. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Two other men with gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital. Police said that they believe these men were injured in the same shooting. Both are stable.

Police believe that the victims were in front of 2425 Reedie Drive when they were shot. Police did not say how many suspects there were.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).