SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A person was arrested after stabbing a Metro contractor in the arm on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the Silver Spring station, police said.

The Metro Transit Police Department along with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the report. The contractor was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police were still investigating the incident of Wednesday night.

The cause of the attack was not known and no rail services were impacted.