MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating an armed robbery and attempted sexual assault that took place in January at a Montgomery County Claire’s store.

Police said the incident took place on January 10 at the Claire’s store on North Frederick Avenue.

According to detectives, the suspect approached the counter and talked to the victim briefly before saying that he had a gun. He demanded that the victim open a register and put her in a chokehold when she refused.

The victim finally complied, and the suspect took money from the register. He then took her to the bathroom and tried to sexually assault her. She refused, and he hit her in the head several times before running away.

The Montgomery County Police Department released the above surveillance footage. Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).