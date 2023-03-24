MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating an armed robbery that took place in a Montgomery County McDonald’s on Friday afternoon.

Police said that they responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block of Georgia Avenue around 3:38 p.m.

They said that a group of suspects stole a person’s belongings outside near McDonald’s before leaving.

Police said that nobody was injured. They pulled over a Metrobus during the response in an attempt to find the suspects, but police did not have anyone in custody.