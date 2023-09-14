DERWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect who they said burglarized a Verizon store in Derwood on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that the suspect was caught by a security camera after he forced his way into the Verizon store in the 17700 block of Muncaster Mill Rd.

MCDP said in a release on Thursday that the suspect broke a window to get into the store and stole items before leaving.

Police said that the suspect had “medium length black hair and a black beard.” During the burglary, he was wearing a tan, long-sleeved hooded shirt, black sweatpants with “Nike Air” written vertically on the right leg and white sneakers with gray and black designs.

MCDP asked that anyone with any information go online or call 1-866-411-8477.