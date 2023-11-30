SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) was investigating a burglary that happened in October at a Silver Spring KFC-Taco Bell. A month after the burglary, police released surveillance video of the suspect.
MCDP said officers were called to the KFC-Taco Bell in the 7700 block of Blair Rd. around 9:10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.
Around 5 a.m., a man wearing a red jacket forced open the drive-thru window at the restaurant. The man stole merchandise before leaving.
Police said the burglar was caught on a surveillance camera and released photos and video of him. Anyone with any information about the suspect or the burglary should leave a tip by calling 1-866-411-8477 or going online.