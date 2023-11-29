MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said they are investigating the death of a man who was found shot after he crashed into a parked car on Tuesday.

Police said that at about 9:40 p.m., they were dispatched to the 3600 block of Spruell Drive for the report of a single-car collision.

MCPD said neighbors heard the crash and immediately went to aid and remove the man from the car.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Orlando Alexander Satz, Jr. from Capitol Heights

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Satz, Jr.’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.