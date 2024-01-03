MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person died after a crash in Montgomery County in December.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) responded to the area of Frederick Road and Wheatfield Drive around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2023, for a crash.

Police said that a car was driving south on Frederick Road when the driver crossed the median and hit a van that was driving north.

The man who was driving the van was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver, 20-year-old Daniela Fernanda Pineda, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

MCDP said that Pineda later died at the hospital.

Police were still investigating this crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call (240) 773-6620.