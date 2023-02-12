MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. –Montgomery County Police say that on Saturday at about 7:00 pm, they responded to the Little Caesar’s Pizza in the 18300 block of Contour Road for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had already left. Officers did not find any victims.

A few hours later, a teenage boy with trauma to the body was found in another location and transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating if this boy was at the Little Caesar’s Pizza on Contour Rd. earlier that night.