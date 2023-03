MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police said a woman was shot outside of the Target/Costco area of Westfield Wheaton mall this morning.

Police said they were dispatched to 11160 block of Veirs Mill road at about 11:10 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have a man in custody.