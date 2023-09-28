SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) was looking for six suspects involved in an armed carjacking.

The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 22, around 8:30 p.m. in the 11600 block of Lockwood Dr.

The victims were parking their Toyota Highlander when a gray sedan drove up behind them, blocking the victims from getting away.

Two suspects got out of the sedan, approached the victim’s Highlander and took out handguns. They forced the victims to get out of the Highlander, got in their car and drove away while the sedan followed behind.

Officers saw the Highlander and sedan speeding with no headlights on and learned that the Highlander was stolen. Police initiated a traffic stop but the driver of the vehicle did not stop.

A few hours later, the suspects were caught on video surveillance using the victim’s credit cards at a gas station in Capitol Heights.

Then on Monday, Sept. 25, the stolen Highlander was found in Oxon Hill with “severe front-end damage,” according to a news release.

Police think the suspects may have been hurt in a crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the suspects.