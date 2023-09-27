MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department is looking for a man who attempted to rob the Boston Market in Aspen Hill Sunday evening.

Police said the incident took place in the 3800 block of Aspen Hill Road at about 8:15 p.m.

The suspect went into the establishment and approached an employee demanding money.

When the employee refused, the suspect sprayed pepper spray into the employee’s face and then ran away.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.