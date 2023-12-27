MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department said they need to public’s attention in finding two people connected to a string of theft from cars and vandalism in the Chevy Chase area.

Police said they are looking for Demarco Lyles of Silver Spring and Anthony Burno of Washington D.C. Lyles and Burno are thought to be behind the theft from an auto of more than twenty cars in the areas of Chevy Chase and Chevy Chase Village.

Police said that between May of 2023 and September of 2023, the two suspects broke into the cars, stole items, and then left the scene.

On Dec. 9, officials were able to obtain an arrest warrant for both suspects. They would be charged with multiple counts of theft, vandalism, and theft scheme.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or crimes is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website or call 1-866-411-8477.