MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County said that they arrested and charged two people for two armed robberies on Jan. 8 and Jan. 10.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 14100 block of Georgia Ave. at about 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 8. There, police say two masked suspects entered the store and demanded the employees not to move. One of the suspects pulled out a gun, while the other sprayed the employees with pepper spray.

The two suspects stole money from the register, as well as the employees’ cellphones, before driving away in a Ford Expedition.

Then on Jan. 10, officers responded to a robbery at another 7-Eleven in the 11300 block of Lockwood Dr. at about 4:21 a.m. Detectives say that the same two suspects entered the store – one person pulled out a black gun and demanded the employees’ cellphones, to which the employees complied.

The suspects then stole scratch-off lottery tickets and money from the register before driving off in a Ford Expedition.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, officers found the suspects in the 3500 block of Old Annapolis Rd. in Laurel, Md.

They were identified as 35-year-old Stephen Lavance Oates, Jr. and 29-year-old Katrice Ceclia Wood. The two were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and have been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, assault, theft and firearms-related charges.

They are being held without bond.