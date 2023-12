ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a number of people were hurt after a vehicle hit them in Rockville Thursday afternoon.

The Rockville City Police Department (RCPD) said that it happened on East Montgomery Avenue near the courthouse and sheriff’s office around 2:35 p.m.

Police said that “multiple” people were hit and injured. Three people were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

RCPD still was at the scene as of 4 p.m.