MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 17-year-old girl’s parents were charged on Wednesday after she died in their care, police said.

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said that officers responded to the 9400 block of Quill Pl. in Montgomery Village on May 10, 2022, for a “working code in progress.”

When they arrived, they spoke with 40-year-old Cynthia Moore and 45-year-old Dominique Moore, the girl’s parents. Cynthia Moore told police that “their daughter had Multiple Sclerosis and diabetes, and recently been diagnosed with COVID.” She said that her daughter collapsed after having trouble breathing.

Police said she also told officers that her daughter had not seen a doctor in two years.

Fire and Rescue responded as well. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that they transported her body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who determined the manner of death to be homicide.

“The family had reportedly been living in squalor,” police said in a release posted on Wednesday.

Six other children between 5 and 15 years old were living at the house. Police said they were taken from the residence and placed with Child Protective Services.

Police said that two other children who were over 18 lived there as well.

Police arrested Dominique and Cynthia Moore on Wednesday. They were both charged with “one count of second-degree murder and six counts of neglect of a minor.”