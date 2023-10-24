MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County have released the name of a man who died after a crash on Democracy Boulevard.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash that happened on Saturday, October 21.

Police said that at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Byron Jennings was driving a Kia Sorento westbound on Democracy Blvd. near Newbridge Drive when he suffered a medical emergency.

His car left the roadway causing a BMW to collide with the curb and also leave the roadway.

The driver of the BMW sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Jennings of Lynchburg Va was taken to hospital where he died.