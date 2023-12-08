ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a man robbed a 7-Eleven in Rockville while armed with a gun on Saturday.

The Rockville City Police Department said it happened at the 7-Eleven on Baltimore Road around 11:35 p.m. on Dec. 2.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP), the suspect went into the store and pulled out a handgun. He “pointed the handgun at an employee and demanded him to open the cash register.” The employee opened the register, and the suspect stole cash and left.

Police said that the person was wearing a black jacket with a rose on the back and a black mask at the time of the robbery.

MCDP released surveillance video from the store on Friday, Dec. 8. Anyone with any information about the suspect or robbery should submit a tip online or call 1-866-411-8477.