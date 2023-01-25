KENSINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released surveillance footage of a man stealing a gorilla statue from an antique store in Kensington earlier this month.

A statement said that the theft happened around 3:18 a.m. on January 4 at Design Emporium Antiques on Howard Avenue.

The act was caught by a nearby surveillance camera, showing the man driving up and walking over to the statue. Police said he cut a cable locking the statue to the front of the store before loading it into the back of his pickup truck and driving off.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.