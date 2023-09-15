WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at the Westfield Wheaton Mall on Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that officers were called to the mall around 7:20 p.m. A man had made a purchase in the mall. When he left, two suspects walked up to him.

One of the suspects assaulted him and the other one had a gun and stole his personal property. The two suspects then left.

(Images courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police)

Police had descriptions and images of the suspects from mall surveillance cameras.

Anyone with any information should go online to leave a tip or call 1-866-411-8477.