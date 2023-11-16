ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were still working to identify a suspect who stole merchandise totaling over $10,000 from a Rockville LensCrafters store months after the theft.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) released surveillance footage of the suspect on Thursday.

MCDP said that officers responded to the LensCrafters store on Rose Avenue around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Officers found that the man got into the store and stole an “undisclosed amount of merchandise” before leaving.

In the video, the man — wearing a black Nike hat, black t-shirt with a red logo, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers — walk into the store and seemingly talk to an employee. He then begins grabbing glasses from the shelves before running out of the store.

Police asked that anyone with any information leave a tip online or call 1-866-411-8477.