MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) was looking for the suspects involved in an attempted robbery along with a hit and run.

On Friday at around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the 11000 block of Conti Pl. for reports of an assault.

Police said that a minor boy was with a group of people when the suspects got out of a light gray Hyundai Elantra and approached him.

The suspects then approached the boy and tried to rob him. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a gun, police said.

The suspects then left but came back in the Hyundai and hit the victim with the car.

Officials said the boy was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police asked anyone with information to call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered got information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.