MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An officer shot and killed a man that was believed to have stabbed four people in Montgomery County, according to Police.

Police say they received reports of a stabbing at a thrift store in the 12200 block of Veirs Mill Road at around 10:30 a.m. Once on scene they found two victims suffering apparent stab wounds.

While at the first scene, they received another call about two more stabbings in the 4100 block of Collie Drive.

While medical aid was provided to the stabbing victims, police followed a lead into the nearby woods where they encountered a man they believe to have been responsible for the stabbings.

Police said that officers shouted commands to the man who was brandishing a butcher’s knife. The man was shot and killed by officers.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has been placed in charge of investigating the shooting of the man. Montgomery County Police continue to investigate the multiple stabbings.

Two of the people stabbed were severely injured. One woman was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.