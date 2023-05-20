OLNEY, Md. (DC News Now)–A community continues to honor a Montgomery County Police Officer killed after a drunk driver hit him during a traffic stop.

Noah Leotta lost his life back in December 2015 and was celebrated at a building dedication Saturday, May 20, 2023.

“It’s an honor for Noah to have his name up there and makes me think of him and think of who he was and who he is and why his name is on there,” said Noah’s dad Richard Leotta.

The Olney community, Olney Chamber of Commerce along with officers from the police department joined the dedication event.

Tammi Hogan, Executive Director for the Olney Chamber of Commerce said it was only right he was remembered.

“When he tragically lost his life protecting us and our community, it would’ve made sense to dedicate any building to him,” said Hogan.

And Leotta said he and his family have the community to thank for being there for them.

“The community has been with us, surrounding us, putting their arms around us, helping us as we walk down this chapter in our lives,” said Leotta.

And Chief of Montgomery County Police Department Marcus Jones agrees.

“The name on this building and all of us are here today kind of reminds us all the importance of a safe community as it relates to that, so I think that’s what makes this even more special,” said Jones.

Hogan added in the future, officials plan to build a permanent building to replace the temporary satellite facility.