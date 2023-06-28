MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said it was investigating after several flags were burned from Tuesday to Wednesday in Silver Spring. Police described the incidents as “hate-based.”

The department said that the string of vandalisms started in the overnight hours of Tuesday, June 27. Pride and Ukrainian flags were burned throughout Silver Spring. MCDP listed the following neighborhoods where flags were burned:

Mansfield Road

Wayne Place

Ellsworth Place

Greenbrier Drive

Pershing Drive

Deerfield Drive

If any victims or neighboring homeowners had any surveillance video of possible suspects, police ask them to call (301) 279-8000.

Police said that you can also call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) if you have any information about the suspects. They were offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.