SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now)–Some tenants moved out of the Arrive Apartments Tuesday after management stopped paying for their rooms across the street at the Doubletree Hotel.

Tenants told DC News Now that management covered the tab through March 20 following the February 18 fire on the seventh floor in which Melanie Diaz, 25, died. Tenants then had the option to move into another apartment at the complex or another sister property or find their own accommodations.

Maurice Green and his roommate opted to move back into the complex, but reluctantly. It is what they call a temporary situation until they can find more affordable housing.

“I’m not currently working right now,” said Green as he called the entire situation frustrating. “My roommate, we’re both in college. It’s been very difficult to deal with classes, dealing with going to school Trying to manage that while being in the hotel.”

One gentleman said off camera he’s paying for his family to stay in the hotel while they look for a new place to live. That means they’re paying for it themselves.

The management of Arrive Apartments did not respond to requests to comment on what’s being done to help those forced out of their homes.

Cesar Diaz cleaned up his daughter’s memorial placed outside the entrance to the apartment complex.

He and his family are in town taking care of personal affairs. They held a service for Melanie last Saturday in her native Fort Lauderdale, FL.

“I have to let her go. But at the same time she’s free now, you know? She’s free,” said Diaz. “I’m going to continue fighting for the people here in Silver Spring, and all over the nation because it can not happen anymore.”

The complex does not have an automatic sprinkler system when it was built. But, the Maryland code will require all high-rise buildings that don’t have automatic sprinklers to have them until 2033.

There are also no fire extinguishers in the complex. Diaz is leading the push to get fire extinguishers in all high-rise buildings that don’t have the sprinkler system by this July 1. The bill is now before the Maryland Assembly.