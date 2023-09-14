SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery Parks opened votes for a new art installation coming to Gene Lynch Urban Park in downtown Silver Spring.

A panel had over 100 submissions for concepts for public art in the park and chose four finalists from the list

“We had so many great submissions, and it was tough to narrow down the finalists. We hope everyone will take the time to vote for their favorite,” Montgomery Parks Project Manager Linda Komes said in a release.

Now, it’s up to the public to choose between these finalists. Each person gets one vote — the design with the most votes will be the winner.

Voting is open until Monday, Oct. 9. You can vote online, by calling (301) 495-2595 or by sending mail to 2425 Reedie Drive, 12th Floor, Wheaton, MD 20902, Attn: Public Affairs.

Montgomery Parks said that during the implementation, the winning concept “may be modified to meet the project goals of sustainability, durability and public safety.”

You can learn more about Montgomery Parks and the panel by clicking here.