MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said a racist message was displayed on a traffic billboard after it was hacked on Saturday morning.

MCPD said that at about 6:45 a.m. they responded to a hate/bias incident involving an electronic sign board in a construction zone.

Police said the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls about a sign board displaying a racist message near Brookeville Road and George Avenue, in Brookeville.

When police arrived, they found that the signboard, which was intended for construction safety messages, had been hacked into.

Police were able to erase the message and organized to have the sign removed.

MCPD is encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident or any suspicious activity in the area to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.