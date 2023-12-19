BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — A Montgomery County Police sergeant is making major strides after he was hit by a driver on I-270 back in October.

Sgt. Patrick Kepp lost his legs in the crash, and now he’s working hard through physical and emotional changes toward recovery at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Police said a driver going 110 miles per hour down the highway intentionally hit Kepp, changing his life forever.

Right now, his main goal is getting back on the football field as an officiant and back on the road keeping drivers safe.

Kepp said he’s had a lot of time to process what happened on Oct. 18.

On Tuesday, he sat down one-on-one with DC News Now’s Randi Bass for an interview, almost two months to the day after the crash.

“I remember everything, first and foremost,” said Kepp. “I remember some of those things that people talk about, seeing your life flash before your eyes. I remember looking down and seeing that something was bad.”

He says after he made a radio call for help, fellow officers and EMS personnel were there within a few seconds.

“Those first two officers who arrived on scene and put a tourniquet on my leg no doubt saved my life. The other officer that was there to give me emotional support saved my life, just in a different way,” said Kepp.

Last week, his fellow officers were there for an emotional sendoff as he left Shock Trauma in Baltimore ​and moved into Walter Reed Medical Center for daily physical therapy and wound care.

He says his family is helping him through tough times and keeping his mindset in a positive place.

“It’s the emotional support from law enforcement, from my officiating family, from my family family, from my friends outside of work. It comes from them being there,” said Kepp. “I had people coming to visit me around the clock. When they would leave, they would ask, ‘Is there anything more I can do?,’ and I would just tell them to come back and see me again.”

As for what’s next for Kepp — nothing is getting in his way of getting back on the football field as an officiator and back on the road as a Montgomery County police officer.

“There’s no reason I can’t do the job and go right back to what I was doing. I want to go back to it, to keep the road safe, and go back to my team of people I love and miss, and go back to work,” said Kepp.