ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Tenants across Maryland are feeling the pressure of rent hikes and Montgomery County could be added to the list of areas looking to provide some relief to renters.

The Planning, Housing and Park Committee voted to pass “The House Act,” a rent stabilization bill.

For Silver Spring residents like Yamila, the bills just keeping piling up and learning her rent would increase by 20% only added more stress.

“Rent, transport, education, food, everything is more money,” she said.

Judith Tarh’s was recently laid off from her job, and not too long after, her rent increased by 20% as well. She says trying her best to make ends meet.

“It was traumatizing, because everybody needs a roof over your head,” Tarh said.

During Monday’s committee meeting, Yamila and Tarh got a glimpse of hope when the committee voted to put a 6% cap on how much landlords can increase rent. The bill did receive some opposition from one council member.

Renters felt a sense of relief when they heard the final decision to move the bill forward.

“Some pressure has been taken off me and knowing that my rent is not going to just go up … it gives us balance,” Tarh said.

CASA is one of many groups pushing for affordable rent across Maryland. Although the bill still has to be voted on by the County Council, advocates say leaders are moving in the right direction.

“I think that we want to pass something where community members and renters feel that they have the protection needed to not only keep them housed here in Montgomery County, but to find some stability in future years as well,” said Alex Vazquez, lead organizer for CASA’s Montgomery County chapter.

“While today was a great step in the right direction, I think that there may be some room for improvement. But we’ll see when we take it up to council,” he added.

The committee voted to make some amendments to the bill to fix some wording but the full council is expected to vote on the bill soon.