Officials said that what caused the fire was still unknown.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A report from Montgomery County Police said that investigators could not determine the cause of the February 18 fire at the Arrive Apartments that left one dead.

The report, which includes findings from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, does not believe it involved any criminal activity.

“It’s really frustrating. It’s hard to fully move on without, you know, that sense of closure,” said Em Espey, a former tenant.

Espey and their partner Gianna Gronowski are among the hundreds of people forced to evacuate. 89 apartments were condemned after the fire.

“It’s been very surreal. We’re still picking up the pieces,” Espey said. “But, we’re alright.”

Melanie Diaz, 25, died while she tried to escape the fire and smoke that started in a seventh-floor apartment. Firefighters found her body in a stairwell on that floor.

The report said that investigators believe something electrical is to blame for the fire. It started somewhere around an apartment’s recliner, end table and sofa, but investigators could not say exactly where.

The report also highlighted several contributing factors — the occupants of the apartment tried to fight the fire, which delayed the fire being reported to officials.

Someone left the apartment and balcony doors open, which allowed strong winds to feed the fire, and spread smoke throughout the building.

The report also confirmed what investigators said on February 18 — aerosol spray cans exploded due to the heat and were not considered a cause of the fire.

“I’m encouraged that the report is finally out, that we finally have some answers,” Espey said.

Espey hopes to eventually get one question answered–what sparked the fire that killed a neighbor and forced hundreds of others to evacuate.

The report considers the investigation closed. However, the Office of Fire and Explosives Investigations reserves the right to update its conclusion if it uncovers any new information.