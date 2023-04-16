WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — Dating violence is a problem around Montgomery County.

“One in three are directly impacted by dating abuse. Whether it’s physical, emotional, verbal, psychological,” said Debbie Feinstein with the State Attorney’s Office.

The agency, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Police, Family Justice Center and MCPS hosted the annual RespectFest at the Wheaton Recreational Center Sunday.

They offer tips for how to prevent dating violence.

Hosanna Kabagema turned out to learn how to talk to friends in a bad relationship. She has a friend who found herself in that situation.

“It was sad to see them sad, and like, feeling down when usually they’re upbeat and happy,” Kabagema said.

The number of cases involving teens in abusive relationships remained flat during the pandemic, according to Feinstein, because teens had no one to tell.

“Kids were at home,” Feinstein said. “They didn’t have their counselors, or their coaches, or their teachers easily accessible.”

Feinstein believes teens feel ashamed to tell their parents. RespectFest also gives parents a chance to learn how to talk to their children about those topics.

“Actually I’ve been looking to figure out a way to introduce dating, especially consent to my daughter who’s 13 1/2, who’s very curious about dating,” said Biance Pastran.

Part of the problem, say organizers, is not everyone knows the warning signs of when a loved one or friend is in a harmful relationship. But some of the signs are easy to spot.

“Your partner, your significant other is dictating your friend, or what you can or can’t do,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Maxwell Uy. “Those are definitely a couple of caution signs you should be looking for.”

RrespectFest provides help to teens and their parents to get out of bad relationships.