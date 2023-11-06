MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person responsible for a deadly shooting that took place as part of a fight at a restaurant Saturday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said it received word of the shooting at America’s Best Wings, located in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Silver Spring, shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 4.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found Marvin Jefferson, 34, of Silver Spring outside of it. Jefferson, who had been shot, died at the hospital. Medics took a second man who’d been hit by gunfire to the hospital. His injuries were serious, but doctors were able to treat and release him.

Investigators said Jefferson and the man who survived the shooting were involved in a fight inside the restaurant with the person who shot them. As of Monday, Nov. 6, police said they had not arrested that person.

The Montgomery County Department of Police asked that anyone with information that could help detectives call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477, go online, or use the P3 Tips app.