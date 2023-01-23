MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — To help police in their investigation into incidents in which someone spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti in two locations in Montgomery County, leaders of Jewish organizations said they were offering rewards.

Ron Haber, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, and Gil Preuss, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, announced the rewards Monday. The money, $2,500 per incident, is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible.

The incidents took place in 2022:

On Nov. 14, somebody found anti-Semitic graffiti on the Bethesda Trolley Trail.

Dec. 17, around 8:05 a.m., police went to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda after they received a report about anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on the school’s sign board.

The police department said it coordinated with the Anti-Defamation League in its investigations.

Anyone with information about the crimes can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online and and click to submit a tip anonymously.

The reward offer expires on July 21, 2023.