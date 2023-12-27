MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Ride-On bus crashed into a home in Silver Spring, Md. on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Fairland Rd. at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a collision involving a Ride-On bus. Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in a post on the X platform that there were no passengers on the bus.

The bus driver was evaluated, but did not have any injuries, Piringer added.

There were people in the house when the bus hit it, but no one was injured.