MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials in Montgomery County have alerted motorists to road closures for the upcoming Thanksgiving Parade.

Motorists should be aware of the following closures on Saturday, November 18.

Northbound and southbound Georgia Avenue between East-West Highway and Colesville Road.

Cedar Street between Colesville Road and Wayne Avenue.

Pershing Drive from Cedar Street to Veterans Place.

Veterans Place from Pershing to Ellsworth Drive.

Ellsworth Drive from Georgia Avenue to Cedar Street.

Roeder Road from Fenton Street to Cedar Street.

Fenton Street from Cameron Street to Wayne Avenue.

Wayne Avenue from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.

Bonifant Street from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.

Thayer Avenue from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.

Silver Spring Avenue from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.

Roads will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade at around 1:00 p.m.

Parking restrictions will also be in place beginning at 2:00 a.m. Free parking will be available at the following public garages:

Sligo Avenue Garage

Cameron Street Garage

Bonifant Street Garage (next to the Silver Spring Metrorail Station)

The Ellsworth Street Garage will be closed on parade day starting at 2:00 a.m. to accommodate the parade organization.

Officials encouraged parade goers to take the Metro Red Line to the Silver Spring station just west of Georgia Ave.