MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials in Montgomery County have alerted motorists to road closures for the upcoming Thanksgiving Parade.

Motorists should be aware of the following closures on Saturday, November 18.

  • Northbound and southbound Georgia Avenue between East-West Highway and Colesville Road.
  • Cedar Street between Colesville Road and Wayne Avenue.
  • Pershing Drive from Cedar Street to Veterans Place.
  • Veterans Place from Pershing to Ellsworth Drive.
  • Ellsworth Drive from Georgia Avenue to Cedar Street.
  • Roeder Road from Fenton Street to Cedar Street.
  • Fenton Street from Cameron Street to Wayne Avenue.
  • Wayne Avenue from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.
  • Bonifant Street from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.
  • Thayer Avenue from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.
  • Silver Spring Avenue from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.

Roads will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade at around 1:00 p.m.

Parking restrictions will also be in place beginning at 2:00 a.m. Free parking will be available at the following public garages:

  • Sligo Avenue Garage
  • Cameron Street Garage
  • Bonifant Street Garage (next to the Silver Spring Metrorail Station)

The Ellsworth Street Garage will be closed on parade day starting at 2:00 a.m. to accommodate the parade organization.

Officials encouraged parade goers to take the Metro Red Line to the Silver Spring station just west of Georgia Ave.