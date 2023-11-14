MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials in Montgomery County have alerted motorists to road closures for the upcoming Thanksgiving Parade.
Motorists should be aware of the following closures on Saturday, November 18.
- Northbound and southbound Georgia Avenue between East-West Highway and Colesville Road.
- Cedar Street between Colesville Road and Wayne Avenue.
- Pershing Drive from Cedar Street to Veterans Place.
- Veterans Place from Pershing to Ellsworth Drive.
- Ellsworth Drive from Georgia Avenue to Cedar Street.
- Roeder Road from Fenton Street to Cedar Street.
- Fenton Street from Cameron Street to Wayne Avenue.
- Wayne Avenue from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.
- Bonifant Street from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.
- Thayer Avenue from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.
- Silver Spring Avenue from Georgia Avenue to Fenton Street.
Roads will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade at around 1:00 p.m.
Parking restrictions will also be in place beginning at 2:00 a.m. Free parking will be available at the following public garages:
- Sligo Avenue Garage
- Cameron Street Garage
- Bonifant Street Garage (next to the Silver Spring Metrorail Station)
The Ellsworth Street Garage will be closed on parade day starting at 2:00 a.m. to accommodate the parade organization.
Officials encouraged parade goers to take the Metro Red Line to the Silver Spring station just west of Georgia Ave.