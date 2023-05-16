SILVER SPRING (DC News Now) — Police say two suspects remain at large after a high-speed chase.

The Montgomery County Police Department received reports of a robbery at a New Hampshire Avenue convenience store at around 3:15 a.m.

Police say they spotted the suspects in a stolen minivan and pursued them.

The pursuit continued into D.C., at which point the minivan crashed.

Maryland State Police contributed helicopter support to the pursuit, however, the two male suspects managed to evade capture.

A female suspect was pinned, she was successfully extricated and has been arrested.

DC Fire and EMS responded to an overturned vehicle at North Capitol and New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, at around 4 a.m.

A victim was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a trauma center.

(DC Fire and EMS Twitter)

Officials have not yet confirmed if this was the same crash as resulted from the chase.