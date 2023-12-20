ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Rockville City Police Department released a photo of the man suspected of hurting multiple people after he hit them while driving an SUV on Dec. 14.

44-year-old Walter Marquez-Aviles is still on the run after he hit a 79-year-old woman and two men, sending them to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two of the victims were a grandmother and her grandson.

One witness told DC News Now that she saw the woman’s grandson and said he was very distraught and frantic.

Marquez-Aviles was charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

Two of the victims were still in the hospital. One of the victims has since been released.

Police said they were still investigating the situation.