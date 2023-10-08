GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) is investigating a pedestrian fatality that happened Saturday night.

Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 8200 block of Snouffer School Rd. at about 9 p.m.

There, they found 47-year-old Carlos Tapia-Sosa of Rockville dead in the roadway. The driver of a Hyundai Elantra remained on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Elantra was traveling west when Tapia-Sosa was crossing Snouffer School Rd. He was struck in the second lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (240) 773-6620).