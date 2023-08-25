ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Rockville City Police Department (RCPD) said it was partnering with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Public Schools to get guns off the streets.

For the second year, the groups planned a gun buyback event that takes place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site of the event is RedGate Park, which is located at 14500 Avery Rd. in Rockville.

Members of the community can bring functional handguns, rifles, and shotguns to turn in. In exchange, they’ll receive a $100 Visa gift card. Anyone who brings a working assault-style weapon or a privately made weapon, such as a ghost gun, will receive $200 in Visa gift cards.

All firearms will be accepted at the buyback. No identification is needed and police will not ask any questions.

RCPD will make the ultimate determination on what weapons are eligible for gift cards.



If you plan to drop off a gun: You’ll need to stay in your vehicle at all times. (NOTE: No walk-ups are allowed!)

Make sure your weapon is unloaded. You can’t have any ammunition in a gun.

Bring the weapon to the buyback in your trunk.

Again, guns have to be functional in order to be eligible for the offer. RCPD reserves the right to limit the number of gift cards given to someone, regardless of the number of weapons the person bring. Nonfunctioning firearms and ammunition will be accepted with no exchange of compensation. Gift card quantities are limited and subject to availability.

People turned in more than 300 weapons during the Rockville City Police Department’s inaugural gun buyback in August 2022. RCPD, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Montgomery County Public Schools said that each gun taken back is a gun that no longer can be used in a serious crime, death by suicide, a domestic violence incident, or accidentally fired by by a child. The gun buyback gives anyone who wants to get rid of an unwanted weapon voluntarily, anonymously and safely.