ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police charged a woman from Rockville after she was accused of trying to bribe a Child Welfare Services (CWS) employee.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said in a release on Wednesday that a social worker had been tasked with investigating claims of sexual abuse against a child that Sawsan Al Hadidi, 42, had initiated.

The worker said that on Wednesday, July 26, Al Hadidi said that she “had a gift for the investigator and presented a large amount of cash.”

The CWS employee turned down the money and reported it.

MCDP said it charged Al Hadidi with obstruction of justice and bribery.