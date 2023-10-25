MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — It has been five days since Rashawn Williams, a 31-year-old with Down syndrome, went missing – he was last seen at the Glenmont Metro Station on Saturday.

Jimmy Hall said he’s dealing with the reality that his son is still gone.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) recently released a video showing Williams exiting the metro at the Glenmont station.

“I’m tired of crying,” Hall said. “It’s going from being sad to being angry now with [the] process … If I could have got the video footage sooner, I’d have found my son myself.”

He said Williams ran away from his day program in Montgomery County on Friday. Williams then got onto an R2 Metrobus – which he could have gotten off of anywhere between Burtonsville and the Fort Totten Metro Station in D.C. – the end of the R2 route.

“He ran away from the staff, got on the Metrobus. The bus got to the end of the line at Fort Totten and he got off the bus and followed the crowd onto the train,” Hall said.

Hall was handing out flyers at the metro station on Monday.

Williams’ family is desperate to find him.

“He relies on us for everything. He relies on us to take him where he goes, to feed him. He can’t care for himself – he’s always going to require that, since he is nonverbal,” a family member said.

Officials say there was a possible sighting of him near a Giant supermarket, but Rashawn Williams still remains missing. His family has high hopes of finding him.

Rashawn Williams (Montgomery County Department of Police)

The description of Williams, which MCDP released, said that he is 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has short, black hair and brown eyes. At the time he last was seen, he wore a blue, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police asked anyone who may have seen him Friday or since then to call (301) 279-8000.