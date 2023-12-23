MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A unit in a four-story apartment building in Gaithersburg caught fire on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out on the second level of the complex, located at 18500 Boysenberry Dr., Pete Piringer for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said on his X page. A dryer started the fire, which then activated the residential sprinklers.

Piringer said there was no smoke alarm, but a sleeping occupant woke up to smoke.

Two families – a total of four people – were displaced, but no one was injured. The damage caused is estimated to be around $50,000.