MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Raffie Bardizbanian said this is not the first time someone has stolen something from his store.

Raffie Jewelers is a jewelry repair store in Kensington in the Antique village, a group of antique stores.

Bardizbanian said it has happened about four times over the span of nearly four decades. This time though, it was a little different because it was a group of five women who did it, he said.

He has been working at the store for 37 years, but he said he has never seen anything like this before.

Security footage shows five women coming into the store Tuesday. Four of them distracted Raffie, asking about jewelry, while one of the women started crawling on the floor to get behind the counter and stole an undetermined amount of merchandise.

“When they came in they start asking to see jewelry and one was standing at the door,” Bardizbanian said.

“When I came back here, I see the counter is empty, so I pick up my camera and I’m looking and I see her crawling back here on the camera. I picked up my keys and start running to the parking lot,” he added.

Raffie’s store is stacked from wall to wall with security cameras. He said he hopes police can catch the thieves. He plans to take even more precaution to prevent things like this from happening again.

“I’ve seen so many jewelry stores robberies. This was extremely unique. They’re going to keep doing it until someone gets hurt,” Bardizbanian said.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, this is an active and ongoing investigation. No additional information about the suspects or their whereabouts have been given.