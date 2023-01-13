BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several people were injured as well.

First responders were called to a fire in a four-story townhome on Westlake Drive before 4:30 p.m. Officials said that the fire was on the second story with heavy smoke.

Several families were displaced by the fire. Some residents had to be assisted out, and one firefighter and at least four civilians were injured.

All of the injuries were non-life-threatening.