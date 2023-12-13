MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Rebuilding Together, a national organization with a local chapter in Montgomery County, provides free home repairs and accessibility modifications for income-qualifying homeowners throughout the county. Their decades-long project, She Builds, helps women maintain safe and healthy homes.

“After 10 years, that’s when you put money in your house,” said Patricia Haskins, who has lived in the same home for about 24 years.

Haskins said having Rebuilding Together and the She Builds project make repairs on her home is one of the best things that’s ever happened to her.

“They put a bar, so I won’t fall when I’m trying to get out of the shower. I fell about twice,” said Haskins.

With the recent flooding, she was in desperate need of repairs. Volunteers made repairs to her home including building a ramp and banisters to help her get around and prevent her from falling.

“Sometimes when we get into situations where we come into a home like this, where we see that they both got needs for accessibility, aging in place, as well as a lot of water damage that was happening to both leaks from above and flooding in the basement. It’s actually a problem that we get pretty commonly with our homeowners in this area,” said Matthew Saunders, director of program services for Rebuilding Together.

“We do a four home assessment in the beginning, and then, after identifying her needs, we figured out that we had to do a whole host of different things. We’ve done our regular contractor service, and through that, we were able to redo her bathroom and remediate all the mold downstairs, put in some of her accessibility needs, like the railing going down into the basement, as well as grab bars in her bathroom so she can safely navigate it,” said Saunders.

Part of the repairs also included a stone walkway in her backyard.

“Not everyone has that kind of support system to help take care of it, so our people event is a great opportunity to provide women with that support, with fellow women volunteers in the community,” said Gabrielle Garcia, manager of program services, for Rebuilding Together.

To learn more about the organization, click here.