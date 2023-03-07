MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said five schools gave orders to shelter in place after two men were shot in Montgomery Village Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the shooting took place around 12:20 p.m. at Walkers Choice and Lake Landing roads.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men gunshot wounds. They expected both to survive.

As a result of the shooting and investigation, the people at the following schools sheltered in place:

Watkins Mill High School

Watkins Mill Elementary School

Montgomery Village Middle School

Whetstone Elementary School

Stedwick Elementary School

As of 1:30 p.m., police did not have anyone in custody for the shooting.