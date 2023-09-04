ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Monday evening.

After receiving reports of a shooting, officers and fire rescue personnel responded to a home in the 14200 block of Punch St. at about 7:40 p.m.

They found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

When they went into the home, officers found two women who were also suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the women has died.

The surviving man and woman were transported to a hospital – their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said they believe it was not a random shooting, but that it was a domestic dispute. One suspect is in custody.