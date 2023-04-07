MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they believe a person whom they arrested for assaulting and robbing two men he met through a dating app might have arranged encounters with other men

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers took Brandon Darryl Kane, 27, of Silver Spring into custody on April 6.

The department said a man contacted police on Oct. 10, 2022. He said he met “Tommy” on a dating app. Investigators said they later identified “Tommy” as Kane. The man said he spoke to “Tommy” on the phone and agreed to pay him for sex. The man said he paid for an Uber ride so that “Tommy” could meet him at his home. The man said there was a disagreement and that “Tommy,” aka Kane, attacked him and stole money from him.

On October 22, police received a call about a robbery. The person who was robbed said he met a man on a dating app and that they exchanged messages. The two agreed to meet. When he got there, he said the man assaulted him, took his wallet, and forced him out of the apartment where they met. Investigators said the accused robber was Kane.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Kane faces charges of robbery and first degree assault in each case. Investigators asked anyone who feels they had similar encounters with Kane to call (240) 773-6870.



